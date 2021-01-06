Three children die in Pakistan as abandoned hand grenade explodes

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Three minor brothers died and two other children were seriously injured in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, when an abandoned hand grenade they were playing with exploded, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Peshawar Saddar Circle, Waqar Ahmed said a group of children found the hand grenade in a field of suburban Zangali area, Peshawar city.

Not knowing what the metal object was, the children started playing with it, when it suddenly exploded on the Peshawar-Kohat Road of Zangali Khwar, he said.

After the explosion, five children were rushed to the hospital, where three of them died during initial treatment.

Local people said the grenade went off with a loud bang.

Soon, the police rushed to the area and cordoned off the entire area.

A search has been initiated to recover all abandoned explosives in the area.

Militants have a strong presence in this province bordering Afghanistan.