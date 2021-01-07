STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Capitol violence: Republican congresswoman justifies riots with Hitler quote, draws criticism

Mary Miller of Illinois, elected in November to replace Republican John Shimkus, spoke during an event by conservative group "Moms for America," one of several demonstrations by Trump supporters.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHICAGO: Freshman US Rep Mary Miller of Illinois quoted Adolf Hitler in a speech Wednesday outside the US Capitol, comments that drew swift criticism from fellow Republicans.

Miller, elected in November to replace Republican John Shimkus, spoke during an event by conservative group "Moms for America," one of several demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Miller, speaking before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, read from prepared remarks, urging the need to appeal to young people in politics.

"This is the battle," she said according to video posted by WCIA-TV.

"Hitler was right on one thing. He said, Whoever has the youth has the future." 

The comment is often attributed to Hitler, who organised youth groups to introduce children to Nazi ideologies.

ALSO READ | US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election

Illinois Republicans including US Rep. Adam Kinzinger and state GOP Chairman Tim Schneider condemned the comments.

"That language is wrong and disgusting. We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize," Schneider said in a statement.

Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who is Jewish, called the remarks "unfathomable."

"Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right," he told reporters Wednesday.

"This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics."

Miller, elected to public office for the first time, runs a farm with her husband, Republican state Rep.

Chris Miller. Her congressional district covers a wide swath of southern and eastern Illinois along the border with Indiana.

Messages left Wednesday for spokeswomen for Miller and "Moms for America" weren't returned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moms for America Adolph Hitler Mary Miller US Riots donald trump US Capitol Violence
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp