STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China jails ex-top banker for life over $13 million bribes

Hu was flanked by masked guards as the sentence was delivered in a televised conclusion to the trial -- sending a strong message to the public that graft would not go unpunished in Xi Jinping's China.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By AFP

BEIJING: A Chinese court jailed a former top banker for life for earning up to $13.2 million in bribes on Thursday, the second high-level graft conviction to hit the country's financial sector this week. 

Hu Huaibang, a former party secretary and chairman of the China Development Bank, pleaded guilty in July to using his position to receive money and goods worth a total of 85.5 million yuan ($13.2 million) between 2009 and 2019.

A court in northern China's Chengde city on Thursday sentenced Hu to life imprisonment, state broadcaster CCTV reported, for "using the convenience of his position" to obtain favours for others in exchange for bribes.

Hu was flanked by masked guards as the sentence was delivered in a televised conclusion to the trial -- sending a strong message to the public that graft would not go unpunished in Xi Jinping's China.

The sentencing comes days after Chinese authorities handed the death penalty to Lai Xiaomin, another former top banker.

Lai, the former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms, was sentenced to death on Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, embezzlement, and bigamy.

More than one million officials have been punished in President Xi's crackdown on corruption, though critics say the campaign has also served as a pretense for him to purge political rivals.

Hu had worked his way up China's financial sector, moving between regulatory positions and state-owned companies before landing the top job at the Bank of Communications.

In 2013 he became chairman of China Development Bank and held the position until September 2018.

But his connection to fallen Chinese oil tycoon Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC China Energy, appeared to have landed him in trouble.

In Hu's roles at the Bank of Communications and the CDB, he allegedly helped CEFC secure billions in credit lines for its overseas deals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese court top banker high-level graft conviction
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp