Trump promises 'orderly' transfer of power, accepts 'the end of the greatest first term'

"It's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while repeating false claims about the election fraud.

Published: 07th January 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.

Trump's remarks came minutes after a Joint Session of the US Congress formally certified the Electoral College victory of Biden as the next US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President in the November 3 election.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement.

Commenting on the certification, Trump said the decision "represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history."

"It's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while repeating false claims about the election fraud.

Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, are scheduled to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.

The inauguration is going to be a low-key affair given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The formal certification by the Joint Session came in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Joint Session which resumed its meeting late Wednesday night after it was disrupted by hundreds of supporters of Trump who violently stormed the Capitol Hill.

The counting of Electoral College votes and its subsequent certification came after an ugly episode of violence inside the US Capitol, resulting in four deaths, wherein Capitol Hill was brought under a lockdown, with lawmakers being taken to safe places, shots were fired inside the Congress and tear gas was used.

Biden, a Democrat, described the riots in the US Capitol as an "unprecedented assault" on American democracy, and has his task cut out to spend the next four years on his administration to heal and unite a deeply polarised country after the fiercely-fought election.

Presidential elections were held on November 3.

Biden and Harris won a record number of popular votes, more than 80 millions and earned as many as 306 Electoral College votes.

