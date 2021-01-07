STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman shot in US Capitol unrest dies: Police

Unverified videos appear to show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:27 AM

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.| AP

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A woman who was shot as President Donald Trump's supporters invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday has died, a Washington police spokeswoman said.

Alaina Gertz offered no details on who the woman was or the circumstances of the shooting, which is now under investigation by the metropolitan police.

Unverified videos appear to show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily.

Comments

