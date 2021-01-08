STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Capitol violence: People who took part in riots start losing their jobs

One of the rioters, Davis, said he was "peacefully demonstrating" the whole time, and was not trying to actively break into the Capitol.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol. (Photo| AP)

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As images of Wednesday's insurrection at the US Capitol circulated online, those who took part in it were being identified and some even lost their jobs because of it.

CNN reported that Navistar, a direct marketing company in Maryland, announced that an employee had been terminated after he was photographed wearing his company ID badge inside the breached Capitol building.

"While we support all employees' right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing," the company said in a statement provided to CNN.

Paul Davis, an attorney, is no longer employed at his company, Goosehead Insurance after social media posts appeared to show him talking about his participation in Wednesday's events. In one video, Davis says, "We're all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this."

Davis said he was "peacefully demonstrating" the whole time, and was not trying to actively break into the Capitol. "I said 'trying to get into the Capitol,' meaning to voice a protest. Not in any violent way," he wrote.

READ| Erdogan calls US unrest 'disgrace for democracy'

Rick Saccone, a former Pennsylvania state representative, shared images on his Facebook page of himself outside the Capitol. Saint Vincent College, where Saccone served as an adjunct professor, immediately began an investigation said Michael Hustava, the institution's Senior Director of Marketing and Communications.

"As a result of that investigation, Dr Saccone has submitted and we have accepted his letter of resignation, effective immediately. He will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent College in any capacity," Hustava said in a statement provided to CNN.

Wednesday began with a Trump rally near the White House with the president telling tens of thousands of supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest election results while repeating unsubstantiated claims that his defeat resulted from massive election fraud.

Trump responded later in the day with a tepid statement urging supporters to leave the Capitol as lawmakers sheltered in locked offices and federal police battled protesters. At least four people died during the melee.

In all, at least five people have died including a Capitol police officer in connection with Wednesday's unrest, CNN reported on Thursday.

In a late-night session of Congress after police secured the Capitol, lawmakers voted to certify Biden's victory. Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Capitol Violence democracy US election 2020 donald trump
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp