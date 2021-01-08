Capitol violence: US administration mulls sedition charge possible for pro-Trump rioters

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia has said that "all options are on the table" for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the US Capitol, including sedition charges.

Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney for DC, said prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases on Thursday for crimes including unauthorised access and theft of property, and investigators are combing through reams of evidence to bring additional charges.

"All of those charges are on the table. We will bring the most maximum charges we can," he said.

More than 90 people have been arrested by police in Washington and more arrests are likely.

US attorneys from across the country have vowed to find and bring to justice any residents who participated in the insurrection aimed at thwarting the peaceful transfer of power.

Experts say some could face the rarely used seditious conspiracy charge.

It's the the same charge former Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department told prosecutors to consider levying against those who caused violence at protests last summer over the killings of black Americans by police.

Then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who stepped into the top Justice Department job when Barr resigned last month, told prosecutors in a memo in September that they should consider the use of seditious conspiracy charges against violent demonstrators, saying "it does not require proof of a plot to overthrow the US government despite what the name might suggest."

Asserting that those responsible for the violence at the US Capitol will "face the full consequences of their actions", Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen said some participants in the violence will face charges on Thursday.

"The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law," Rosen said.

"Some participants in yesterday's violence will be charged today," Rosen said.

Department's criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the US Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted, said the Acting Attorney General.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the violence and destruction of property at the US Capitol building showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process.

"Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6.

"Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charge," Wray said.

"What transpired on Wednesday was "tragic and sickening," said Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

"While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable," he said.

"These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday," Chad said.

US Ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, in an open letter to NATO allies said that there can be no justification for the appalling invasion of our US Capitol building.

"There can be no minimisation or hiding of the disgraceful acts we watched unfold," she said.