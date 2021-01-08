STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't interfere over US unrest, says Trump supporter Hungary PM Orban

The nationalist Hungarian leader cautioned against criticising events in other countries during a state radio interview.

Published: 08th January 2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of President Donald Trump's main supporters in the EU, cautioned Friday against interfering in "America's business" over the unrest in Washington this week.

Foreign leaders including in the EU have roundly condemned pro-Trump protesters after they stormed the US Capitol building in anger over his election defeat.

But the nationalist Hungarian leader cautioned against criticising events in other countries during a state radio interview.

"We should not interfere in what is happening in America, that is America's business, we are rooting for them and we trust that they will manage to solve their own problems," said Orban.

READ| Capitol Hill violence: More Trump aides resign; US cop succumbs to injuries

"I would suggest that we keep to the foreign policy that we have followed so far, that we do not judge any other countries," he said.

"We do not like it either to be judged, hence we shouldn't judge other countries."

During the US election campaign Orban said Trump's re-election would be best for Central Europe and boasted of receiving a phone call from the US president in his kitchen in October.

Pro-Orban media in Hungary meanwhile portrayed Biden as a Communist and a Marxist during the campaign, and since the vote have promoted Trump's false claims of election fraud.

After the violence in Washington the leading Hungarian pro-government news site Origo.hu pointed the finger Thursday at "total chaos under the Biden presidency since the scandalous election", despite Biden not taking office until January 20.

Orban's hardline anti-immigration policies, such as building border fences, earned him praise from the US president's former advisor Steve Bannon, who called him "Trump before Trump".

Orban was also the only EU leader to endorse Trump's campaign during the 2016 election, and praised the president in 2017 for "thinking precisely as we do when he says: 'America First'".

The Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, gave Orban the cold shoulder and warned him against "democratic backsliding".

Since Biden's win Hungarian officials have cautioned the US against adopting a policy of "exporting democracy".

