Joe Biden calls Capitol protests one of 'darkest days' in US history

By AFP

President-elect Joe Biden assailed Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after pro-Trump rioters smashed their way into the Capitol, saying the outgoing leader had caused one of the "darkest days" in US history.

"He unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy from the outset," Biden said.

Wednesday's storming of the Capitol was "one of the darkest days in the history of our nation," he added.

He said that anti-racism protesters would have been treated 'very differently' by police.