STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-American Sabrina Singh named Kamala Harris' Deputy Press Secretary

Singh was Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Published: 09th January 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kamala Harris' press secretary Sabrina Singh

Sabrina Singh has been named Kamala Harris' Deputy Press Secretary (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Sabrina Singh would serve as Deputy Press Secretary to the Vice President in the White House, according to an announcement made by the Biden-Harris Transition.

Singh was Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Prior to her role on the campaign, she served as senior spokesperson for Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign and National Press Secretary for Cory Booker's presidential campaign.

She previously served as deputy communications director for the Democratic National Committee, spokesperson for American Bridge's Trump War Room and Regional Communications Director on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Singh has also worked at SKDKnickerbocker, served as Communications Director for Representative Jan Schakowsky and worked at various Democratic committees, said the Biden-Harris Transition as it announced additional members of the Vice President's Office at the White House.

Prominent among them being Yael Belkind, Assistant to the Chief of Staff to the Vice President; Vincent Evans as Deputy Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs; Michael Fuchs as Deputy Chief of Staff; Kate Childs Graham as Director of Speech Writing and Dr Ike Irby as Policy Advisor to the Vice President.

Deanne Millison has been named Deputy Policy Director to the Vice President; Rachel Palermo as Assistant Press Secretary; Mike Pyle as Chief Economic Advisor; Peter Velz as Director of Press Operations; and Herbie Ziskend as Deputy Communications Director.

These diverse, experienced, and talented individuals will join the Office of the Vice President.

The appointments demonstrate that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results for the American people on day one, the transition said.

Building our nation back better requires having the best and the brightest in our administration.

These accomplished individuals have the knowledge and expertise to hit the ground running on day one and will work each day in service to the American people, President-elect Joe Biden said.

With their varied and diverse backgrounds, they bring a shared commitment to tackling the crises facing America, helping us become a stronger, more united nation, he said.

These deeply experienced public servants reflect the very best of the US and they will be ready to get to work building a country that lifts up all Americans.

Their counsel and expertise are grounded in a commitment to making sure the economy works for working people and all those looking to work, said Harris.

And their leadership will be critical as we work to meet the challenges facing the American people -- from the coronavirus pandemic to this economic recession to our climate crisis and long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice. I am proud to announce these individuals will be joining my team and look forward to working alongside them each and every day, she said.

Biden and Harris will take the oath of office on January 20.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have a bold agenda that will build our nation back better than before. These appointees will work tirelessly for the American people, and I am proud to have them join our White House team, said incoming Chief of Staff to the Vice President Tina Flournoy.

Singh is the granddaughter of Sardar J J Singh of the India League of America.

In 1940s, Sardar along with a small group of fellow Indians mounted a nationwide campaign against racially discriminatory policies of the US.

This culminated in then president Harry Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act on July 2, 1946.

The signing of the act allowed a quota of 100 Indians to immigrate to the United States per annum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabrina Singh Kamala harris Deputy press secretary
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp