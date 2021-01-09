STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US is not China, say Republicans condemning Twitter for permanently suspending Trump's account

Twitter on Friday permanently suspended Trump's account due to the "risk of further incitement of violence", days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol

Published: 09th January 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Several Republican leaders, including popular Indian- American politician Nikki Haley, have condemned Twitter for permanently deactivating outgoing President Donald Trump's account, saying that the "US is not China".

Twitter on Friday permanently suspended Trump's account due to the "risk of further incitement of violence", days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

"Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country, tweeted Haley on Friday.

Unbelievable, said the former US Ambassador to the UN who during a closed-door meeting of the Republican National Committee in Florida on Thursday strongly condemned Trump's comments inciting supporters to mount an attack on the US Capitol.

The president has not always chosen the right words and his actions post-election will be "judged harshly by history", she had said in the meeting.

US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Ben Carson, joined Haley in opposing the Twitter's move.

Silencing a significant number of voters and erasing history is no way to unite us; it only further divides.

Big tech and social media platforms want to act like media organisations but don't want to be held accountable with the rest of media.

Speech should be free whether you agree or not, he said.

"United States is not China", Carson asserted.

"You want to ban @realDonaldTrump, fine you're a private company, but @Twitter deleting the President's account which highlights this admin & its history is wrong. @Facebook & @instagram banning all images from the Capitol riot is a dangerous precedent to set. We aren't in China, he tweeted.

Twitter also suspended the account of Trump campaign and deleted his tweets from the official twitter handle of the US President.

Twitter also suspended the account of Trump campaign digital director Gary Coby after he changed his Twitter name to 'Donald Trump' and tweeted from the account.

Disgusting, tweeted Jason Miller, a longtime Trump adviser.

Big Tech wants to cancel all 75M @realDonaldTrump supporters. If you don't think they're coming for you next, you're wrong, he added.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr, likened the Twitter's move to George Orwell's 1984".

We are living Orwell's 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what's left is only there for a chosen few. This is absolute insanity!, he tweeted.

"Mao would be proud," he said in another tweet, referring to Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People's Republic of China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Trump twitter account
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp