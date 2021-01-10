STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

With no financial aid during COVID-19, half of Swiss hotels and restaurants risk bankruptcy

The Swiss government is expected this week to extend the closure of bars, restaurants and leisure facilities across the country until the end of February.

Published: 10th January 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

The sign of the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva after sunset as luxury Geneva hotels are facing 'life-threatening' corona crunch

The sign of the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva after sunset as luxury Geneva hotels are facing 'life-threatening' corona crunch. (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Nearly half of Switzerland's restaurants and hotels risk bankruptcy within months failing financial support to weather devastating COVID-19 measures, the sector's employer group warned Sunday.

The Swiss government is expected this week to extend the closure of bars, restaurants and leisure facilities across the country until the end of February to control stubbornly high coronavirus case and death numbers.

But industry federation GastroSuisse warned in a statement that if done without providing significant financial support, around half of businesses in the restauration and hospitality sector could go belly-up by the end of March.

The group polled around 4,000 restaurant and hotel owners, and determined that 98 percent of them already are in urgent need of financial support. "The very existence of many of them is threatened," GastroSuisse president Casimir Platzer said in the statement.

While restaurants and other businesses quickly received financial support when Switzerland went into partial lockdown during the initial wave of infections, GastroSuisse has complained that support during subsequent sporadic closures has lagged.

Before the crisis, more than 80 percent of Swiss restaurants and hotels were in a good or very good position of liquidity, the study showed. But that situation quickly deteriorated. In October, as a second wave of infections picked up steam, the organisation cautioned that 100,000 jobs were at risk.

And during the final two months of 2020, nearly 60 percent of restaurant and hotel establishments were forced to conduct layoffs for a second time, it said. Without government intervention, a third wave of layoffs is looming, Platzer warned.

The latest closures were to be lifted on January 22, but the government said last week it wanted to extend the deadline for a further five weeks. GastroSuisse said the final announcement, due Wednesday, needed to be accompanied by "immediate and uncomplicated" financial support to the sector to avoid "disaster".

USAM, a union that represents small and medium-sized businesses in Switzerland, called Sunday for the government not to prolong or tighten measures, warning it was an "existential question" for many of its members.

Switzerland, a country of 8.6 million people, is currently registering around 4,000 COVID-19 cases a day and had by Friday seen nearly 476,000 cases and 7,545 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Switzerland COVID cases Swiss hotels Switzerland hospitality sector
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp