North Korea's Kim Jong-un elected General Secretary of ruling Workers' Party

Earlier, the congress reverted the Executive Policy Council to Secretariat, undoing the 2016 decision that created the council.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in North Korea.

PYONGANG: The 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea has elected Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un as the General Secretary of the party following the decision to change the party's Executive Policy Council into Secretariat, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

According to the KCNA, the congress adopted the decision unanimously, giving Kim the same title as his father and grandfather had before him.

The North Korean supreme leader is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, the marshal of the Korean People's Army, the chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission, a member of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, and the head of the State Affairs Commission. 

