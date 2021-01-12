STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Indian Americans named in Biden-Harris White House counsel team

Under the direction of White House Counsel Dana Remus, both Gupta and Shah will help restore faith in the rule of law, said the Biden-Harris transition.

Published: 12th January 2021 02:11 PM

An American flag flies at half-staff above the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (local time) named two Indian-Americans Neha Gupta and Reema Shah as part of the White House Counsel's Office.

Gupta, an attorney in the Office of the General Counsel for the Biden-Harris Transition has been chosen to serve as Associate Counsel, while Shah, who served on the debate preparation team on the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Campaign was named as the Deputy Associate Counsel.

Gupta has previously served as a Deputy City Attorney in the San Francisco City Attorney's office, where she was general counsel to several city agencies, litigated constitutional and statutory challenges to city laws and administrative decisions, and participated in the office's affirmative public protection advocacy.

A graduate of Harvard College and Stanford Law School, Gupta also previously clerked for Judge Michael Daly Hawkins of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and Judge Richard Seeborg of the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

Meanwhile, Shah, a graduate of Harvard College, Cambridge University and Yale Law School, served on the debate preparation team for President-elect Biden on the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Prior to that, she was an associate at Latham & Watkins and a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the Solicitor General at the Department of Justice. She served as a law clerk to Justice Elena Kagan on the US Supreme Court and Judge Sri Srinivasan on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Under the direction of White House Counsel Dana Remus, both Gupta and Shah will help restore faith in the rule of law and the accountability of government institutions, said the Biden-Harris transition.

"My administration has no greater task than restoring faith in American government. Our White House Counsel's Office will be built upon a foundation of integrity and honesty. This qualified and crisis-tested legal team will ensure that this administration is accountable and always operates in service of the American people," said Biden.

"The American people deserve a government that is open, honest, and transparent. These dedicated public servants will help us meet the unprecedented challenges facing our nation while upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"Today's brilliant and skilled appointees in the White House Counsel's Office will be integral in building back better and restoring fair, lawful and ethical governance across all corners of the federal government," said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Several Indian-Americans have been assigned at key positions in the incoming administration, with the recent being Tarun Chhabra and Sumona Guha in the White House National Security Council (NSC).

