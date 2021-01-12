STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two Indian expatriates win 250 gms of gold each in Dubai lucky draw

At the Dubai Shopping Festival, each day four lucky winners are selected for a prize of 250 grams of gold.

Published: 12th January 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image of gold bars used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: Two Indian expatriates in the UAE have won 250 grams of gold at the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival here, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The Indian winners were identified as Christina A S and Irfan Khan, the Gulf News reported.

Speaking to the daily, Christina said, It was such a relief to win this amazing prize at the end of an unpredictable year. I entered the raffle with my family and am so happy I was the one to win! Khan said this was the first time that he won a prize at a lucky draw event.

This was the first time in my life I won something. Dubai is a very generous city that has always been hosting raffles and competitions, and after being here for three years I was in shock when I won. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, the Gulf News quoted Khan as saying.

At the Dubai Shopping Festival, each day four lucky winners are selected for a prize of 250 grams of gold.

To qualify for the event, one has to purchase jewellery from one of the 180 Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group outlets across Dubai.

Buyers spending 500 dirham on gold will receive one raffle chit, while customers making purchases of the same amount on diamonds, pearls or watches will get two raffle chits, the Gulf News reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai shopping festival gold prize
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp