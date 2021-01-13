27 workers, mostly Indians, injured as bus collides with truck in Dubai

By PTI

DUBAI: At least 27 workers, mostly Indians, were injured when their bus collided with a truck on Wednesday while they were going to their factory in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area of Dubai.

The bus was transporting workers of a perfume factory to their employment site in Jebel Ali Technology Park this morning when the collision happened, the Gulf News reported.

They received mild-to-moderate injuries and are being treated at the NMC Royale Hospital in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), the report said.

“Twenty-seven people sustained minor-to-moderate injuries. The reason behind the accident was not leaving a safe distance between the truck and the bus,” Police investigation Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said.