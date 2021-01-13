STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hectic Christmas, UK strain: How Ireland became 'most infectious' coronavirus country

In December, it had the lowest incidence rate in the European Union after becoming the first member country to launch a second lockdown.

Published: 13th January 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a face covering walks past graffiti on the Lower Newtownards Road in Belfast. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DUBLIN: In the midst of a third wave of coronavirus infections, Ireland now holds the unhappy title of the nation with the highest transmission rate in the world.

The country of five million has suffered only 2,397 virus deaths to date and gained plaudits for the way it handled two previous pandemic waves.

In December, it had the lowest incidence rate in the European Union after becoming the first member country to launch a second lockdown.

But now it sits atop a world table tracking fresh infections.

There were 1,288 confirmed cases per million of the population on Monday according to data compiled by Oxford University -- placing Ireland first, ahead of the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

- 'Tsunami of infection' - 

Ireland had officially registered just over 93,000 cases on January 1 but that figure jumped to more than 150,000 by Monday.

On Tuesday, Switzerland announced a quarantine on Irish travellers as World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies director Michael Ryan said the nation has "one of the most acute increases in disease incidence of any country".

The head of Ireland's health service has warned that hospitals were "beyond strain".

According to Tuesday's figures, there are 1,700 patients hospitalised with the virus, nearly double the peak registered in Ireland's first wave early last year.

The third lockdown has seen schools, non-essential retail and the hospitality sector totally shut.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said last week healthcare workers were facing a "tsunami of infection".

"Unless you are involved in absolutely essential work you have no reason to be away from your home," he warned the public.

-Hectic Christmas -

However, just weeks earlier, Ireland was one of the nations to dramatically relax coronavirus restrictions around the festive period.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers and non-essential shops were permitted to reopen in December.

The decision reportedly cut against the advice of Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), which recommended more stringent measures remain in place.

Ireland further relaxed restrictions in late December -- allowing up to three households to mingle as Martin aimed to give citizens a "meaningful Christmas".

Ireland's chief medical officer Tony Holohan has said there was "a significant change in the patterns of socialisation" as a result of the December alterations.

He said before the Christmas period there were "pre-pandemic levels of socialisation", abetting the spread of the virus.

-UK variant -

Ireland is also reporting a spike in cases of a new variant of coronavirus first identified in neighbouring Britain.

The new strain, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was first identified in the south of England.

Ireland announced the first confirmed case of the variant on Christmas Day.

On Monday health officials said data from the first week of 2021 showed the new variant now accounts for 45 percent of samples tested.

Ireland banned flights from Britain from December 20 until January 9 and now requires arriving travellers to present a negative test.

However there has been some suggestion from media that Ireland's unique border arrangements hamper efforts to quash the spread of the new variant from Britain.

Ireland borders the UK province of Northern Ireland, the site of a sectarian conflict known as "The Troubles" which ended in 1998.

Under a peace deal the 500-kilometre (310-mile) border was opened and it has been deemed too politically sensitive to shut it down.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Monday it was "very hard" to seal the border.

He also said it was also "overly simplistic to just focus on one area" to blame for Ireland's vertiginous infection rate.

"I'm accepting socialisation, I would add the UK variant and I would add other factors as well," he told Newstalk radio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Ireland Lockdown
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp