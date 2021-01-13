STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for second time

Trump's fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot is at the center of the impeachment charge against him.

Published: 13th January 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors in June, 2020.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the first president to be impeached twice, as lawmakers move quickly to punish him over last week's deadly US Capitol attack.

Trump's fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot is at the center of the impeachment charge against him, even as the falsehoods he spread for months about election fraud are still being championed by some Republicans.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege.

Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

What to watch as the Democratic-controlled House moves to impeach Trump for the second time in 13 months  now with just days left in the defeated president's term.

BUT FIRST, A VOTE ON THE 25TH AMENDMENT

Before proceeding with impeachment, the House pressed Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump more quickly and surely, warning that he is a threat to democracy in the few remaining days of his presidency.

The House approved a resolution late Tuesday calling on Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to declare the president unable to serve.

Pence, who was among those forced to take shelter inside the Capitol complex during the attack, said before the vote that he would take no such action, leaving lawmakers with impeachment as their only option to remove Trump from office before Jan.20, when President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president.

THE DEMOCRATIC CASE FOR IMPEACHMENT

Trump faces a single charge  incitement of insurrection  after the deadly Capitol riot in an impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday.

It's a stunning end for Trump's presidency as Democrats and a growing number of Republicans declare he is unfit for office and could do more damage after inciting a mob that ransacked the Capitol.

President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government, reads part of the four-page impeachment bill.

He will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said impeachment is needed despite the limited number of days left in Trump's term.

The president's threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action, she said.

Trump's actions were personal for Pelosi and many other lawmakers.

She was among those forced to huddle in a bunker during the Capitol riots, and armed rioters menaced staffers with taunts of Where's Nancy?

HOW MANY REPUBLICANS WILL SUPPORT?

Unlike the last time Trump was impeached, when no House Republicans supported charges against Trump over a call he made to Ukraine's new president, the current impeachment effort has drawn support from some Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and his deputy, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, are again expected to oppose impeachment, but Wyoming Rep.Liz Cheney, the No.3 House Republican, said Tuesday she will support it.

Cheney, whose father, Dick Cheney, served as vice president under George W. Bush, has been more critical of Trump than other GOP leaders.

She said in a statement Tuesday that Trump summoned the mob that attacked the Capitol, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.

She added: Everything that followed was his doing and noted that Trump could have immediately intervened to stop his supporters from rioting but did not.

Reps John Katko, R-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., also said they would back impeachment, and some other Republicans seem likely to follow.

McCarthy, one of Trump's closest allies in Congress, echoed Trump in declaring that impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together.

WILL HOUSE CENSURE TRUMP?

In a move short of impeachment, McCarthy and other Republicans have floated the idea of a House censure of Trump.

Although it was not clear how much support the proposal has, McCarthy said censure or some other mechanism  such as a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack  would "ensure that the events of January 6 are rightfully denounced and prevented from occurring in the future.

'' Democrats, with the votes to impeach in hand, aren't buying it.

HOW WILL TRUMP RESPOND?

So far, Trump has taken no responsibility for his part in fomenting the violent insurrection, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praising them while they were still carrying out the assault.

People thought that what I said was totally appropriate, he said Tuesday. In the days leading up to the Jan. 6 certification vote, Trump encouraged his supporters to descend on Washington, D. C., promising a wild rally in support of his baseless claims of election fraud, despite his own administration's findings to the contrary.

Speaking for more than an hour to a crowd assembled near the White House, Trump encouraged supporters to fight like hell and suggested they march down to the Capitol to encourage GOP lawmakers to "step up and overturn the will of voters to grant him another term in office.

He also said he would join them in marching on the Capitol, although he returned to the White House immediately after the speech and watched the riot on TV.

One significant difference from Trump's first impeachment: He no longer has a Twitter feed to respond in real time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trump Trump impeachment
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp