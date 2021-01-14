STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK PM Boris Johnson greets Tamil diaspora on occasion of Pongal

Johnson highlighted the efforts taken by the Tamil diaspora that range from building businesses to boost the country's economy.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON:: On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (local time) extended greetings to the Tamil diaspora in the country and around the world saying that there is much to celebrate and look forward to.

"To our fantastic British Tamil community, and to Tamils around the world, I wish you a very happy Thai Pongal. And as you gather together with your family and friends, I believe there is so much to celebrate and to look forward to," Johnson said in a video message on Twitter.

"Not least the delicious rice pudding -- Pongal -- which I hope all of you will be enjoying very shortly. Of course, traditionally this day of worship celebrates the arrival of the harvest," he added.

Showing gratitude to the Tamil community for its contribution towards the UK society, Johnson highlighted the efforts taken by the diaspora that range from building businesses to boost the country's economy, teaching children in schools, treating patients in the National Health Service and caring for the vulnerable people.

"Your fantastic contribution makes a real difference. And it will be incredibly important - as we continue to forge ahead with our plans to make this country the greatest place on earth to live, work, raise a family," the Prime Minister said.

Johnson wished happiness, joy and prosperity for the Tamil community. "So let me say an enormous thank you to our wonderful Tamil community and wish you every enjoyment of the festivities today and over the coming days. And may your year ahead be just as overflowing with happiness, joy and prosperity as that traditional pot of sweet Pongal."

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter and beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with great pomp and show across India with varying names, Makar Sankranti, Yellu Amavasya, Bhogi, etc.

