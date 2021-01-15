STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dubai-based Indian teenager helps recycle 25 tonnes of e-waste

Riva Tulpule, a student of grade 10, got the idea to start the campaign while clearing out drawers filled with broken devices in 2016, the Gulf News reported.

Published: 15th January 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

e-waste

For representational purposes

By PTI

DUBAI: A Dubai-based 15-year-old Indian girl has launched a campaign, which helped in the recycling of 25 tonnes of electronic waste in the Gulf nation, according to a media report on Friday.

Riva Tulpule, a student of grade 10, got the idea to start the campaign while clearing out drawers filled with broken devices in 2016, the Gulf News reported.

While shifting to a new house a few years ago, Tulpule found lots of disused electronics while helping her mom clear out drawers.

This sparked the beginning of her campaign 'WeCareDXB' that she said has collected over 25 tonnes of e-waste for recycling in over four years, the report said.

"I had asked my mom why we can't we just dispose the items we don't need.

She told me they need to be tacked in a special way but we were not sure exactly how to go about it.

So that made me curious and I decided to do some research into it, which led me to this cause," Tulpule was quoted as saying by the report.

She said many people just dump old devices and appliances in the general waste as they are not aware of the options for recycling them.

Raising awareness through social media and word of mouth, WeCareDXB has enlisted volunteers -- students, professionals, the general public -- to collect the items for recycling e-waste.

Tulpule, a student of GEMS Modern Academy, got in touch with Dubai-based EnviroServe, an electronics recycler and processor, to hand over the collected items.

In December last, she held her latest collection round, rallying friends and the wider community to drop off over 2,000 broken laptops, tabs, mobile phones, printers, keyboards and other items.

Over 60 students from 15 schools had signed up for the 10-day campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai Riva Tulpule
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp