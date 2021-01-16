STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhutan PM wishes Modi for launching world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive

Shots of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were being administered at medical centres across the country.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering before a meeting in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering before a meeting in Thimphu, Bhutan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIMPU: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday congratulated his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for the landmark launch of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, hoping it would mitigate the sufferings endured by the people due to the pandemic.

Modi on Saturday launched the world's largest vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs, showing the light at the end of a 10-month tunnel that upended millions of lives and livelihoods.



"I would like to congratulate PM @narendramodi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive today.

We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic," Tshering tweeted.

In a similar post on his Facebook account, Tshering said that, "in this pursuit of securing and distributing the vaccine of an impressive magnitude, Your Excellency has displayed profound and compassionate leadership.

" "We send prayers for the good health and well being of Your Excellency and the people of India," Tshering added.

In his reply, Modi thanked Tshering for the good wishes.

"Thank you @PMBhutan! A vaccine, which was earlier believed to be impossible in such a short time period has become a reality thanks to efforts of our scientists, doctors and innovators," he tweeted.

India is ready to do everything possible for a healthy planet, Modi said.

Earlier, launching the drive, Modi reminded people that two doses of the vaccine are very important and asked them to continue with masks and social distancing even after receiving the jabs.

Reassuring people that emergency use authorisation was given to the two 'made in India' vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, he said the vaccines will ensure a decisive victory for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi," Modi said, asking people to guard against complacency and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

