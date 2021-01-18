STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Josh Groban performs at 'indoguration' for Joe Biden's dog Major

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter landed the gig after pleading to the former shelter dog's dad, who is to be inaugurated himself on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States.

Published: 18th January 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Josh Groban , Joe Biden

American singer Josh Groban and US President elect Joe Biden (Photo | Instagram, AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Josh Groban helped welcome President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, to the White House by performing at his 'indoguration' on Sunday.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter landed the gig after pleading to the former shelter dog's dad, who is to be inaugurated himself on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States.

"Joe Biden, please let me sing for this," Groban wrote in an Instagram Stories post regarding the celebration.

In 2018, Major, a German Shepherd who will be the first rescue dog residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, was adopted by Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden from the Delaware Humane Association. The Humane Association is behind the virtual event, which was hosted by 'Today's' Jill Martin. The proceeds to this virtual event will be benefitting shelter animals like Major.

Entertainment Weekly reported the list of other notable White House pets that include Bill Clinton's dog Buddy and a tuxedo cat named Socks; George Washington's horse, Lucky; George W. Bush's three dogs, Barney, Spot, and Miss Beazley; and Barack Obama's Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Josh Groba Joe Biden Joe Biden innaugration Joe Biden dog
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp