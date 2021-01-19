STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US: 4 hurt in string of shootings in Pennsylvania's Poconos

Shots rang out on Monday not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

By PTI

MOUNT POCONO, Pa.: Authorities early Tuesday lifted a shelter-in-place order hours after a string of shootings left at least four people injured in a community in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

Authorities tweeted that while the investigation was ongoing, they did not believe the public was in “imminent danger.”

Shots rang out on Monday not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania. A woman was flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, while another victim appeared to be shot in the head, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said at a news conference, during which he said no suspects had been arrested.

One of the other victims suffered a gunshot to the arm and the fourth victim was hit in the leg. None of their medical conditions were disclosed.

Police were interviewing people of interest in the shootings, which they believe were connected. Police have also requested multiple search warrants and have witnesses, Wagner said.

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management tweeted at about 8:48 p.m. EST that residents “on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East” should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity. The order was lifted just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

In a separate statement, the office said police located multiple victims at the first reported shooting in the Pocono Country Place neighborhood. A second shooting was reported at a nearby shopping center, followed by a third shooting along Pennsylvania Route 196 with a victim and a fourth shooting nearby with another victim, the office said.

