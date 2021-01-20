Inauguration Day highlights | Don't tell me things can't change, says new US President Biden, Kamala Harris makes history

By Online Desk

On Wednesday, Joseph Robinette ('Joe') Biden took over as the 46th President of the United States ending Donald Trump's tumultuous four-year reign.

Ahead of his swearing-in outgoing president Trump left the White House wishing Biden and his government 'great success'. Not since another impeached president, Andrew Johnson, in 1869 has a US president skipped his successor's inauguration in such a manner.

The inauguration comes on a day when the US coronavirus death toll crossed the grim 4,00,000-mark on Tuesday during Trump's last hours in office.

Along with President Trump, 4,000 political appointees hired by his administration will lose their jobs. They will be replaced by individuals Biden's team hires, but the entire process will take its own sweet time.

With the swearing-in being in the midst of a raging pandemic in USA, there will also be a deep cleaning of the White House, signalling also a fresher-than-usual start in more ways than one.

The big updates from Inauguration Day:

Note for Biden: Leaving White House, the Republican president left behind a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden. Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal what Trump wrote to Biden or to characterize the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

Biden's latest tweet: The President-elect tweeted "It's a new day in America" as soon as Presdent Trump left office.



Final preparations are made on the platform ahead of President-elect Joe Biden being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Former Presidents arrive: Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle arrive at US Captiol for the cermony. Along with them, the Clintons and Bush family also arrive at the scene.

Bidens arrive: The next President of United States arrive for the inaguration.

The next President of United States arrive for the inaguration. Bomb threat: A Supreme Court public information officer tells CNN that a bomb threat was called into the court, but the building has not been evacuated.

Bomb threat: A Supreme Court public information officer tells CNN that a bomb threat was called into the court, but the building has not been evacuated.

Kamala Harris arrives: Vive President-elect and husband Doug Emhoff arrive at Capitol.



Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo | AP)

Inaguration ceremony begins

Joe Biden is seated on the stage and Chief Justice John Roberts will administer his vote of office. Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Justice in the court’s history.

Lady Gaga on stage: Pop star and singer Lady Gaga, one of the perfomers of the ceremony, recites the national anthem.

Pop star and singer Lady Gaga, one of the perfomers of the ceremony, recites the national anthem. Kamala Harris takes oath: Kamala Harris becomes the first female, Black and South Asian to be the Vice Presdient.



Kamala Harris is sworn as Vice President by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo | AP)

Jennifer Lopez sings 'This land is our land' ahead of Biden swearing in.

Joe Biden becomes 46th President of United States.

Gareth Brooks sings 'Amazing Grace'.

Poem recital by Amanda Gorman

Biden speech highlights:

"Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

"I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart," Biden said.

He ponited out that he will be a President for all, not just for those who voted for him.

“Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war” - President Joe Biden.

"Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change."



Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo | AP)

As soon as the Biden completed his oath, #NotmyPresident started trending on Twitter. However, Twitter also made its' transition of power on the platform simulataneously.

Message by Indian PM Narendra Modi: My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.

(With AP/CNN inputs)