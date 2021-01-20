STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Macron not to issue official apology for colonial abuses in Algeria

Macron, the first president born after the colonial period, has gone further than any of his predecessors in recognising French crimes in Algeria.

Published: 20th January 2021

France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out issuing an official apology for abuses in Algeria, his office said Wednesday, ahead of a major report on how France is facing up to its colonial past in the country.

There will "no repentance nor apologies" for the occupation of Algeria or the bloody eight-year war that ended French rule, Macron's office said, adding that the French leader would instead take part in "symbolic acts" aimed at promoting reconciliation.

The atrocities committed by both sides during the 1954-1962 Algerian war of independence continue to strain relations between the two countries six decades later.

Macron, the first president born after the colonial period, has gone further than any of his predecessors in recognising French crimes in Algeria.

Later Wednesday, a historian commissioned by the president with assessing "the progress made by France on the memory of the colonisation of Algeria and the Algerian war," will submit his findings.

Benjamin Stora's report is not however expected to recommend that France issue an apology but rather suggest ways of shedding light on one of the darker chapters of French history and propose ways of promoting healing.

The presidency said Macron would take part in three days of commemorations next year marking the 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war. 

Each day will be dedicated to a different group that suffered in the conflict, presidential aides added.

Emmanuel Macron
