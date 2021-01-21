STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Google, French publishers sign copyright news payment deal

Google has already negotiated a few individual payment deals with some French news publishers such as national daily paper Le Monde and weekly magazine l'Obs.

Published: 21st January 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Google has signed a deal with a group of French publishers paving the way for the internet giant to make digital copyright payments for online news content.

After months of talks, Google France and the Alliance de la Presse d'Information Generale said Thursday that they agreed to set up a framework under which the U.S. company will negotiate individual licensing deals with publishers.

Google has already negotiated a few individual payment deals with some French news publishers such as national daily paper Le Monde and weekly magazine l'Obs.

The company was forced to negotiate with publishers and news agencies for reusing their material online under a neighboring rights" law that took effect after France became the first country to adopt new European Union copyright rules.

Google had initially balked at paying for news, saying new companies benefited from the millions of readers it sends to their websites.

But last year an appeals court ordered the company to open talks with publishers.

Under the framework agreement, payments will be based on criteria such as the amount published daily and monthly internet traffic.

Google did not spell out how much money would be paid to the group's members.

News companies had pushed for the EU copyright reform amid worries that quality journalism is declining as ad revenue gets siphoned off by the digital giants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp