STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN chief welcomes positive steps announced by Biden administration on migration, refugees

On his first day in office, Biden reversed some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, such as lifting a travel ban on people from several Muslim-majority countries.

Published: 21st January 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the "positive steps" announced by the Biden administration on migration and refugees and said he was looking forward to working with the new US leadership on strengthening multilateral cooperation in these areas.

On his first day in office, Biden reversed some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, such as lifting a travel ban on people from several Muslim-majority countries.

He signed a number of executive orders and other presidential actions to re-engage with the World Health Organisation, rejoin the Paris climate agreement and boost protections for people who entered the country illegally as minors.

The support from the US to address the needs of migrants and refugees has been strong and steadfast, a statement issued by Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the positive steps announced today by the US administration relating to migration and refugees," the statement said.

Guterres "looks forward to working with the new US administration to strengthen multilateral cooperation in these areas.

He also hopes to see the United States join the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration," the statement added.

"This partnership is needed now more than ever as we seek to provide assistance, protection and sustainable solutions to the displacement of record numbers of people who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of conflict, violence or disaster, or are migrating in the hopes of finding a better life for themselves and their families."

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi congratulated US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on taking office and described Biden as a "strong advocate for refugees." Grandi said Biden has made important commitments to restoring the US refugee resettlement programme and ensuring that human rights and humanitarian values are at the center of the US asylum system.

He added that the UN Refugee Agency has enjoyed robust and steadfast support from the government and people of the United States for over 70 years.

"That support and partnership are as important as ever as we seek to provide protection and aid to the more than 80 million people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes, and find solutions to their displacement."

He said the UN agency looks forward to deepening the strong and trusted partnership with the United States, and to working with the new administration and Congress to address the many challenges of forced displacement around the world.

The Trump administration had severely reduced the number of refugees admitted through the resettlement programme, as part of an anti-immigration stance that included a travel ban on citizens travelling from a group of mainly Muslim-majority countries.

The Obama administration had planned in 2016 to admit 110,000 refugees, but the White House moved to reduce that number each year, culminating in a cap of just 15,000 for this year, the lowest refugee admission figure on record. Biden has reportedly pledged to raise the annual refugee admissions ceiling to 125,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Donald Trump Antonio Guterres
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp