Central African Republic declares state of emergency

The spokesperson for the presidency, Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, made the announcement on Thursday on national radio.

Published: 22nd January 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

KOENA BANGUI: Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

He said the state of emergency applies until February 4.

Last week, the rebels attacked just outside the capital, Bangui, but were repelled by UN peacekeeping forces.

The UN mission has asked the UN Security Council for more troops.

The rebels are carrying out sporadic attacks in towns far from Bangui and on the RN3 highway, the crucial supply line linking the capital with neighbouring Cameroon.

The coalition of armed groups is calling for Touadera's resignation.

He was re-elected in a contentious vote on December 27.

Militias claiming to represent ethnic or other groups control two-thirds of the country's territory, raising questions about government's control of the vast, mineral-rich central African nation.

