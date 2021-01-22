Italy arrests 22-year-old white supremacist for terrorism
Published: 22nd January 2021 03:14 PM | Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 09:03 PM
ROME: A 22-year-old Italian linked to white supremacist groups was arrested Friday on terrorism charges, Italian police said.
The man is accused of terrorist association and incitement to commit racist and anti-Semitic attacks, also through the spread of propaganda.
He was apprehended in the northwestern port city of Savona, a statement said.
Police also searched the homes of 12 suspected associates in other cities, including Turin in the north and Sicily's capital Palermo.
Italy's fringe, sometimes violent, far-right groups have roots in the country's Fascist dictatorship from 1922 to 1943 under Benito Mussolini.
In 2018, a neo-Nazi sympathiser fired on a dozen African migrants in the central town of Macerata, injuring six.
The attack was an apparent response to the killing of a young Italian woman blamed on a Nigerian drug dealer.