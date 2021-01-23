STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Honoured to have great partner': Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for Covid vaccine

Bolsanaro took to Twitter to share his gratitude. He said that his country felt honoured to have a great partner to join efforts with in fighting a global obstacle. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 11:08 AM

PM Narendra Modi with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro (Photo| Twitter/ PMO India)

By Online Desk

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the Latin American nation with 2 million doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the world's biggest drugmakers, India has already sent out 2 million doses of Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India to Brazil and Morocco while more countries are approaching it to buy them.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has facilitated the movement of over 14.17 million doses of the Covishield vaccine across various international and domestic destinations.

Bolsanaro took to Twitter to share his gratitude. He said that his country felt honoured to have a great partner in fighting a global obstacle. 

And added, "Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!"

Bolsonaro's tweet included a picture of Hanuman carrying vaccines and on his way to Brazil.

PM Modi responded, "The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together."

He said that the two countries would continue to build cooperation on healthcare.

For the past couple of days, India has been sending vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles.

(with inputs from PTI)

