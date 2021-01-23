'Honoured to have great partner': Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for Covid vaccine

By Online Desk

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the Latin American nation with 2 million doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the world's biggest drugmakers, India has already sent out 2 million doses of Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India to Brazil and Morocco while more countries are approaching it to buy them.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has facilitated the movement of over 14.17 million doses of the Covishield vaccine across various international and domestic destinations.

Bolsanaro took to Twitter to share his gratitude. He said that his country felt honoured to have a great partner in fighting a global obstacle.

And added, "Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!"

- Namaskar, Primeiro Ministro @narendramodi



- O Brasil sente-se honrado em ter um grande parceiro para superar um obstáculo global. Obrigado por nos auxiliar com as exportações de vacinas da Índia para o Brasil.



- Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद pic.twitter.com/OalUTnB5p8 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

Bolsonaro's tweet included a picture of Hanuman carrying vaccines and on his way to Brazil.

PM Modi responded, "The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together."

He said that the two countries would continue to build cooperation on healthcare.

The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare. https://t.co/0iHTO05PoM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

For the past couple of days, India has been sending vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles.

(with inputs from PTI)