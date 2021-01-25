STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China committed to resolve disputes through dialogue: Xi Jinping in World Economic Forum address

While Chinese President Xi Jinping did not name any country, China's relationship with a few countries, mainly the US and India, has deteriorated badly in the recent past.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/DAVOS: Committing to bridge differences by dialogue and resolve disputes through negotiations with other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday warned against 'beggar-thy-neighbour' policies and said the strong should not bully the weak by "showing off strong muscles or waving a big fist".

He also cautioned that any type of confrontation, be it in the form of "cold war, hot war, trade war or tech war", would eventually hurt all countries' interests and undermine everyone's well-being.

"We should respect and accommodate differences, avoid meddling in other countries' internal affairs, and resolve disagreements through consultation and dialogue," he said in a special address at the World Economic Forum's week-long online Davos Agenda Summit, which will also be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

​ALSO READ | Corruption still biggest risk for Chinese Communist Party rule, says Xi Jinping

"We have been shown time and again that to beggar thy neighbour, to go it alone, and to slip into arrogant isolation will always fail," President Xi said.

'The Beggar thy neighbour' policies typically mean economic measures adopted by a country to address its own problems, but they worsen the situation for other countries.

While he did not name any country, China's relationship with a few countries, mainly the US and India, has deteriorated badly in the recent past.

It remains to be seen what might change in US-China relations under the presidency of Joe Biden, who took charge as the US president less than a week ago.

China has also faced a lot of flak from some quarters for its initial handling of COVID-19, which was first reported in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

President Xi said China will continue to take an active part in international cooperation on COVID-19, as containing the virus remains the most pressing task for the international community.

"Global public health governance needs to be enhanced. No global problem can be solved by any one country alone. We need to give full play to the role of the World Health Organization in building a global community of health for all," he said.

He also said reforms of the World Trade Organization must be advanced.

President Xi advocated for addressing international affairs through consultation.

"To build small circles or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others, to willfully impose decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and to create isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation," he said.

​ALSO READ | World Economic Forum's online Davos summit begins; PM Modi to address on January 28

He called for the entire world to join hands and letting multilateralism light the way towards "a community with a shared future for mankind".

Stressing that China will continue to promote a new type of international relations, he said, "Zero-sum game or winner-takes-all is not the guiding philosophy of the Chinese people."

"As a staunch follower of an independent foreign policy of peace, China is working hard to bridge differences through dialogue and resolve disputes through negotiation and to pursue friendly and cooperative relations with other countries based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," President Xi said.

He also said China will further deepen South-South cooperation and contribute to the endeavour of developing countries to eradicate poverty, ease debt burden and achieve more growth.

"China will get more actively engaged in global economic governance and push for an economic globalisation that is more open, inclusive, balanced, and beneficial to all," he added.

He said it serves no one's interest to use the pandemic as an excuse to reverse globalisation and go for seclusion and decoupling.

"As a long-standing supporter of economic globalisation, China is committed to following through on its fundamental policy of opening-up. China will continue to promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, help keep the global industrial and supply chains smooth and stable, and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese President Xi Jinping Davos Agenda Summit World Economic Forum India China Relations
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp