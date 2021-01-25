STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dubai's newest Hindu temple to open its doors for worshippers by Diwali 2022

The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple in Souq Baniyas, Bur Dubai, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the United Arab Emirates, open since the 1950s.

Published: 25th January 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

prayers, devotion, temples

The 25,000 sq.ft. temple will be built at an estimated cost of Dirham 75 million. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

DUBAI: A majestic new Hindu temple with a distinct Arabian look is expected to open its doors for worshippers in Dubai by October next year during Diwali, according to media reports here.

The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali, making the locality a multi-religious corridor in the city.

The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple in Souq Baniyas, Bur Dubai, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the United Arab Emirates, open since the 1950s.

According to a report in Khaleej Times in February last year, the 25,000 sq.ft. temple will be built at an estimated cost of Dirham 75 million (Rs 1,48,86,24,396).

Raju Shroff, an Indian businessman and one of the trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, announced on Sunday that the construction of the temple is underway, and the basement of the structure is complete.

“Piling, shoring and casting of basements one and two are complete as of now. We are on track to open during Diwali 2022,” Khaleej Times quoted Shroff as saying.

The temple’s foundation-stone-laying ceremony took place in February last year.

“Once complete, there will be several churches, the Sikh Guru Nanak Darbar, and a Hindu temple in the same location,” Shroff said.

The temple will be home to 11 Hindu deities, he added.

The temple's architecture will have a distinct Arabian look.

“We want to give back to the local economy and this our way to repay the gratitude we have for the UAE leadership for celebrating religious tolerance,” Shroff said.

He added that worshippers could use the spacious 4,000 sq ft banquet hall for cultural events, religious gatherings and community get-togethers.

The temple intends to display a subtle blend of contemporary Hindu and Arabic elements, Gulf News said.

The temple is an east-facing structure, designed as per norms of Indian Temple Architecture and Hindu Vastu Shastra. The temple structure includes two basements, a ground floor and first floor. The total height of the temple is 24 metres, it said.

The columns on the façade and interior take inspiration from the traditional columns of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

The main dome is inspired by the Nagara style of Hindu temple architecture found predominantly in north India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Temple Dubai Hindu temple in Dubai
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp