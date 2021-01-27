STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China says India's move to continue with ban on their 59 apps 'violation of WTO principles'

India's action came in the midst of a tense border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:10 PM

Dating apps

For representational purposeIndia banned 59 Chinese apps last June. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's move to continue with a ban imposed last year on 59 Chinese apps is in violation of the principles of the World Trade Organisation and norms of market economy, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Wednesday.

India banned 59 Chinese apps last June.

In September, 118 more Chinese apps were blocked.

India implemented several measures to facilitate trade during 2015-20: WTO

"These moves (are) in violation of WTO non-discriminatory principles and fair competition principles of market economy severely damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side firmly opposes them," the spokesperson, Ji Rong, said in a statement in response to a media query on the issue.

Ji said the Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations while doing business overseas.

The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked the apps under section 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that the apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.

India's action came in the midst of a tense border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

