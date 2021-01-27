STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin US lawmakers Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi named to key Congressional panels

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis was established to provide oversight of the federal COVID-19 pandemic response.

Published: 27th January 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indian-origin US lawmakers Raja Krishnamoorthi (L) and Pramila Jayapal

Indian-origin US lawmakers Raja Krishnamoorthi (L) and Pramila Jayapal (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-origin US lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi have been named to key congressional committees on budget and the COVID-19 pandemic by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. While Congresswoman Jayapal (55) was named to the powerful budget committee, 47-year-old Krishnamoorthi was appointed to a key congressional committee on the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis was established to provide oversight of the federal COVID-19 pandemic response. "I am honoured to join Chairman Clyburn and our colleagues on this panel to provide vital oversight of the federal coronavirus response to protect the health and safety of the American people as we defeat the pandemic and rebuild our economy," said Krishnamoorthi, serving as the US Representative for Illinois's 8th congressional district since 2017.

"I look forward to working with members of both parties as we ensure that the trillions of dollars in taxpayer funds dedicated to our country's response to this pandemic and its economic impacts are used as efficiently, transparently and effectively as possible," he said.

Jayapal, the US Representative for Washington's 7th congressional district since 2017, has been named as a member of the House Budget Committee that plays a key role in passage of the budget. Congressman John Yarmuth has been named to chair the House Budget Committee.

Jayapal is the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the US House of Representatives. She is leading the effort on USD 15 per hour as minimum wage. The US is the worst-affected country from the COVID-19 which has killed more than 420,000 people in the last one year.

The country also has over 25,293,000 confirmed cases. President Joe Biden has proposed a USD 1.9 trillion rescue package, which includes USD 1,400 relief payments for most Americans, extended unemployment benefits and substantial aid to cash-strapped state and local governments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramila Jayapal Raja Krishnamoorthi Nancy Pelosi US Congressional committee Indian US lawmakers
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp