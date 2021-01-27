STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi unleashes river of lava in new eruption

An official said that that the alert level was being maintained for now at the second-highest level and people should stay out of the existing 5-kilometer  danger zone around the crater.

Published: 27th January 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hot lava flows down from the crater of Mount Merapi as its activity continues in Sleman, Indonesia.

Hot lava flows down from the crater of Mount Merapi as its activity continues in Sleman, Indonesia. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

YOGYAKARTA: Indonesia's most active volcano erupted on Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) down its slopes.

It was the Mount Merapi's longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

She said that the alert level was being maintained for now at the second-highest level and people should stay out of the existing 5-kilometer (3-mile) danger zone around the crater as the local administrations in Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces closely monitor the situation.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) volcano is on the densely populated island of Java and near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently.

Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

