STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Judge gives nod to Weinstein bankruptcy plan with USD 17 million for victims

The settlement amount is USD 11.5 million less than under a previous plan, which was scrapped after a federal judge in New York refused to approve a proposed USD 19 million settlement.

Published: 27th January 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein, Me Too movement

Harvey Weinstein (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOVER: A Delaware judge has approved a revised Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan that provides about USD 35 million for creditors, with roughly half that amount going to women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The judge approved the plan after a hearing on Monday, overruling objections by attorneys representing producer Alexandra Canosa and actresses Wedil David and Dominique Huett, who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, and a former Weinstein Co. employee who claims she was subjected to a hostile work environment.

The settlement amount is USD 11.5 million less than under a previous plan, which was scrapped after a federal judge in New York refused to approve a proposed USD 19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers.

The settlement in that purported class-action lawsuit was a key component of the initial bankruptcy plan.

Roughly half of the approved settlement, about USD 17 million, is allocated for a single sexual misconduct claims fund, down from about USD 25.7 million allocated for three separate categories of sexual misconduct claims under the previous plan.

Another USD 8.4 million will go to a liquidation trust for resolving non-sexual misconduct claims, and USD 9.7 million will be used to reimburse defense costs for former company officials other than Weinstein.

The plan also releases those officials from liability for tort claims related to Weinstein's conduct. Holders of sexual misconduct claims will receive 100 per cent of the liquidated value of their claims if they agree to release Weinstein from all legal claims.

A claimant who elects not to release Weinstein but to retain the option to sue him in another court would receive 25 per cent of the value of her bankruptcy claim. According to court records, 55 sexual misconduct claims were filed in the bankruptcy case, with 39 holders of such claims voting in favor of the plan and eight voting against it.

Among holders of general unsecured claims, 81 (i.e. 96 per cent) voted for the plan. The sexual misconduct claims will be evaluated on a point system allowing a maximum 100 points.

That includes up to 60 points for physical sexual misconduct claims, a maximum 30 points for claims of nonphysical sexual misconduct, and up to 10 points for claims of emotional distress and economic harm.

A claims examiner will have the authority to adjust point totals up or down based on factors such as age, corroborating evidence, prior or pending litigation, and applicable statutes of limitation. Attorneys for the women objecting to the plan described it in a court filing last month as unfair and coercive.

"The point award system pits women against women competing for a limited recovery from the pathetically meager sexual misconduct claims fund. There is nothing fair about a plan that requires a rape victim to release her rapist in order to receive a full reward from the sexual misconduct fund. There is nothing fair in re-victimizing her financially by reducing her award by 75% if she does not agree to release her rapist," they wrote.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted by a New York jury for the rape and sexual assault of two women. Weinstein has also been charged in California with rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint and sexual penetration by use of force.

Those allegations involve five women and stem from events in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Weinstein bankruptcy plan Weinstein Co bankruptcy Harvey Weinstein MeToo
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp