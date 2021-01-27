STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Joe Biden, in first call with Vladimir Putin, presses on Alexei Navalny, treaty

Unlike his immediate predecessors, Joe Biden has not held out hope for a 'reset' in relations with Russia but has instead indicated he wants to manage differences.

Published: 27th January 2021 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 12:36 AM

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: resident Joe Biden had his first call with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, raising concerns about the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny while pressing the Russian president on his nation's involvement in a massive cyberespionage campaign and bounties on American troops in Afghanistan, two senior administration officials said.

Biden has looked to establish a sharp break from the warm rhetoric often displayed toward Putin by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

But the new president also looked to preserve room for diplomacy, telling the Russian leader that the two nations should finalise a five-year extension of an arms control treaty before it expires early next month, according to the officials, who were familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Unlike his immediate predecessors, Biden has not held out hope for a "reset" in relations with Russia but has instead indicated he wants to manage differences with the former Cold War foe without necessarily resolving them or improving ties.

And, with a heavy domestic agenda and looming decisions needed on Iran and China, a direct confrontation with Russia is not something he seeks.

Moscow reached out last week to request the call, according to the officials.

Biden agreed but wanted first to prepare with his staff and speak with European allies, including the leaders of the Britain, France and Germany.

And on Tuesday before his call with Putin, Biden spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging the United States' commitment to the decades-old alliance founded as a bulwark against Russian aggression.

Biden told Putin that his administration was assessing the SolarWinds breach and the press allegations that Russia offered the Taliban bounties to kill American troops in Afghanistan.

Biden said the United States is willing to defend itself and will take action, which could include further sanctions, to ensure that Moscow does not act with impunity, according to the administration officials.

A readout of the call from the Kremlin was not immediately available.

The call came as Putin considers the aftermath of pro-Navalny protests that took place in more than 100 Russian cities over the weekend.

Biden's team has already reacted strongly to the crackdown on the protests, in which more than 3,700 people were arrested across Russia, including more than 1,400 in Moscow.

More protests are planned for the coming weekend.

Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and Putin's fiercest critic, was arrested January 17 as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent nearly five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Biden has previously condemned the use of chemical weapons.

Russian authorities deny the accusations.

Trump was long enamored of Putin and sought his approval, frequently casting doubt on Russian interference in the 2016 elections, including when he stood next to Putin at their 2018 summit in Helsinki.

He also downplayed Russia's involvement in the hack of federal government agencies last year and the allegations that Russia offered the Taliban bounties.

Despite this conciliatory approach, his administration toed a tough line against Moscow, imposing sanctions on the country, Russian companies and business leaders for issues ranging from Ukraine to energy supplies and attacks on dissidents.

Biden, in his call with Putin, broke sharply with Trump by declaring that he knew that Russia attempted to interfere with both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

But he also stressed the need to extend New START, the last remaining U.S. Russia arms control treaty, which is due to expire in early February.

U.S. officials have expressed confidence in reaching a deal, which would provide transparency into each nation's nuclear arsenal.

Biden on Monday told reporters he hoped the U.S. and Russia could cooperate in areas where both see benefit.

"I find that we can both operate in the mutual self-interest of our countries as a New START agreement and make it clear to Russia that we are very concerned about their behavior, whether it's Navalny, whether it's Solar Winds or reports of bounties on heads of Americans in Afghanistan," Biden said.

