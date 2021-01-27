STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

This is Pakistan's strategy to administer COVID-19 vaccine across country

The developments came as the 1,563 new patients were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 537,477, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

Published: 27th January 2021 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus attend a class at their school, in Karachi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top official body to deal with the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday announced a comprehensive plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country to curb the pandemic.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has decided that the vaccine would be given through the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) which will be operated by the National Vaccine Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC), said officials.

The plan was unveiled at a meeting of the top body in Islamabad chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

The meeting was informed that the NIMS is fully digital and appointments for vaccinations to the masses would be done automatically.

The masses will send an SMS to 1166 or visit the NIMS website for registration, which will generate a PIN code and send it to the applicant with the address of a vaccination centre closer to home.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government will provide vaccines free of cost to the general public.

He said that in the first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine.

So far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination, according to Sultan.

Pakistan has authorised the emergency use of three vaccines against coronavirus, including Russia's Sputnik V and Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm's COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the NCOC also decided to stick to an earlier decision to reopen primary and elementary schools as well as universities from February 1.

Earlier, the secondary and higher secondary schools and colleges were reopened on January 18.

The developments came as the 1,563 new patients were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 537,477, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

Another 74 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll to 11,450.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCOC Pakistan coronavirus COVID vaccine COVID-19 Pakistan government
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp