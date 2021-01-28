STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pro-Khalistani supporters vandalise Indian embassy in Rome on Republic Day

Sources said that the Indian government further expressed hope that the Italian authorities will take action against the perpetrators and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Published: 28th January 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Scenes from Indian embassy in Rome where pro-Khalistani supporters vandalise property

Scenes from Indian embassy in Rome where pro-Khalistani supporters vandalise property. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By ANI

ROME: Scores of pro-Khalistani supporters vandalised the Indian embassy in Rome on January 26, sources said. Sources said that the Indian government has been constantly raising its concerns with the Italian authorities and had done so recently as well in view of Republic Day.

"We have taken up this specific incident with them and conveyed our concerns. Safety and security of Indian diplomats and diplomatic premises are the responsibility of the host government," sources said. They added that the Indian government further expressed hope that the Italian authorities will take action against the perpetrators and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

On Tuesday, members of Khalistani separatist groups and others were seen in support of farmers outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC.

A protest hosted by Sikh DMV Youth and Sangat saw a few dozen people gathered in front of the Indian mission to criticise the new rules, which the Narendra Modi government passed in September as part of a broader effort to deregulate the nation's massive agriculture sector.

Many in the crowd held saffron-coloured 'Khalistan' flags and chanted anti-India slogans.

