STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore to suspend green lane travel arrangements with Malaysia, Germany and Korea

On Saturday, Singapore reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, 53 of which are imported and the rest local, the ministry said.

Published: 30th January 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore will suspend reciprocal green lane travel arrangement with Malaysia, Germany and South Korea for three months from Monday due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said that Singapore will continue to monitor the global situation and adjust border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission of the deadly virus.

"Given the resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the Government of Singapore will be suspending the reciprocal green lane (RGL) arrangements with Germany, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea, for a period of three months beginning from Monday, February 1, 2021, 0001hrs," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Government of Singapore will review the Reciprocal Green Lane arrangements at the end of the suspension period. Travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under these Reciprocal Green Lanes can continue to do so," it said.

The RGL arrangement allows residents of countries in the scheme to conduct short-term travel for essential business and official purposes in Singapore for up to 14 days.

Singapore still has ongoing RGL arrangements with Brunei and selected cities in mainland China - Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang.

The country earlier suspended RGL arrangement with Indonesia and Japan in December.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 25 cases of the new B117 variant of COVID-19 as of January 26.

Twenty of the cases are imported from Europe and five are from the local community.

The B117 SARS-CoV-2 variant is one of the few mutated strains of the coronavirus to have caused concern around the world as it is said to be potentially more contagious.

It has spread to 70 countries and territories now.

On Saturday, Singapore reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, 53 of which are imported and the rest local, the ministry said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 59,507 with 29 fatalities.

Thirty three people have been discharged from hospitals and other facilities, bringing the country's total recoveries to 59,181.

There are 47 cases still in hospital but most of them are stable or improving, while another 192 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavrius Singapore
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp