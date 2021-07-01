STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran's supreme leader appoints new hard-line judiciary chief

The new chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, 64, takes the reins from Ebrahim Raisi, who will ascend to the country's highest civilian position after his election victory earlier this month.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

former Iranian Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi

Former Iranian Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader on Thursday appointed a hard-line cleric sanctioned by the West as the country's new judiciary chief, state media reported, replacing the president-elect who previously held the powerful post.

The new chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, 64, takes the reins from Ebrahim Raisi, who will ascend to the country's highest civilian position after his election victory earlier this month.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters in Iran, announced Ejehi's appointment, urging him to advocate for justice and fight corruption. In a decree, he praised Ejehi's “valuable experience, shining records and legal competence.”

Ejehi takes over a judiciary widely criticized by international rights groups for being one of the world’s top executioners, as well as conducting closed-door trials of dual nationals and individuals with Western ties. Raisi, the previous judiciary chief and a protege of Khamenei, was sanctioned by the United States in part over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988, as well as over his tenure at the judiciary.

Thursday's announcement was widely expected as Ejehi, considered close to Khamenei, had served as deputy judiciary chief after a long history in the branch, including as prosecutor general. In that post, from 2009-2014, he pushed to further limit access to the internet and popular social media apps, sparking worries among his opponents over the increase of social oppression.

From 2005-2009, during the first term of hard-line populist former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Ejehi served as intelligence minister, following decades of deep involvement in the services dating back to his role as head of the ministry's recruiting office in the 1980s.

The conservative cleric landed on the U.S. Treasury Department and European Unions sanctions lists over allegations of severe human rights abuses linked to Ahmadinejad's disputed reelection in 2009. That vote, considered rigged by the reformist opposition, sparked massive “Green Movement” protests and a sweeping crackdown in which thousands of people were detained and dozens were killed.

Ejehi's relationship to Ahmadinejad became strained in 2009, when as intelligence minister he openly opposed the administration's tactic of broadcasting televised confessions from government opponents arrested in the post-election turmoil. In 2009, Ahmadinejad dismissed Ejehi from his post.

Even before the 2009 crackdown, Ejehi was associated with moves to jail reformist politicians. In 1998, he became known as the ultraconservative judge who shocked Tehran, the capital, with a harsh verdict against its reformist mayor. He initially sentenced Gholamhossein Karbaschi to five years in prison, 60 lashes and a hefty fine.

Ejehi also has come under heavy criticism over his role as a prosecutor in the Special Court of Clerics in the 1990s. His opponents accuse him of involvement in a string of killings of activists, dissidents and intellectuals that began in 1998.

Many moderates saw the slayings as an assault by hard-liners against the country’s reform movement. The Intelligence Ministry admitted in early 1999 that rogue agents were behind a limited number of killings, and the intelligence minister resigned. Dissidents claim that more than 80 opposition activists were killed by the security services in the 1990s.

The outgoing relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Ejehi on his promotion, praising his “efficiency as well as important organizational experience.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohseni Ejehi Iran judiciary chief
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp