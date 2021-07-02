STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space

Sirisha Bandla's zeal to learn more about space led her to pursue Bachelors of Science degree in aeronautical/astronautical engineering from Purdue.

Published: 02nd July 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sirisha Bandla

Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sirisha Bandla, a Telugu-origin woman, is all set to realise her childhood dream of going to space. With Virgin Galactic launching its crewed test spaceflight on July 11, Bandla will be the backbone of this operation and accompany company's founder Richard Branson to space.

Aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space, Branson's company on Thursday announced the launch of its fourth test flight to space. The winged rocket ship will soar from New Mexico and will be the first flight carrying a full crew of company employees. 

Branson is being accompanied by mission specialists of Virgin Galactic who include chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses, lead operations engineer Colin Bennett and government affairs VP Sirisha Bandla. Pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci will fly the VSS Unity spacecraft.

Childhood dream comes true

Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. Her zeal to learn more about space inspired her to pursue a bachelor's degree in aeronautical-astronautical engineering from Purdue. She also holds an MBA from George Washington University.

After completing her graduation, she worked in the space policy department of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation (CSF), an industrial association of spaceflight companies.

Richard Branson (fourth from left) and Sirisha Bandla (to his left) along with the crew of Virgin Galactic spaceflight. (Photo | Twitter)

Bandla has also won the Youth Star Award given by the Telugu Association of North America for her achievements.

She is currently working with the government affairs and business development wing of Virgin Galactic and its sister company, Virgin Orbit. Her contributions supported the LauncherOne and SpaceShipTwo programs.

In her previous stints, Bandla has served as the associate director of the CSF where she worked on various policies to promote the commercial space industry. She has also worked as an aerospace engineer and designed components for advanced aircraft at L-3 Communications in Greenville, Texas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sirisha Bandla Virgin Galactic Richard Branson Virgin Galactic space flight
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp