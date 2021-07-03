38 people killed, 51 injured in rain-triggered landslides, floods in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains across Nepal have left at least 38 people dead, including seven children, and wounded over 50 others in the last 20 days, the Home Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said 51 people sustained injuries and 24 people, including three children, have gone missing in the incidents of floods and landslides in different parts of the country.

Similarly, 1,250 people have been evacuated from different parts of the country that were hit by the natural disaster, it said.

Five people were killed in Sindhupalchowk district, four killed in Doti district, three each in Gorkha and Rolpa, two each in Chitawan, Tanhun, Pyuthan and Rautahat, one each in Lalitpur, Khotang, Saptari, Kavre, Dhading, Sindhuli, Jumla, Arghakhachi, Dang, Palpa, Kaski, Kalikot, Panchthar, Bajhang and Bajur districts, the ministry said.

A total of 790 houses have been inundated, 519 homes, 90 cowsheds and 19 bridges were destroyed due to the floods and landslides, it said.

The Nepal Army personnel, Nepal Police and Armed Police Forces have been mobilised to carry out rescue operations.

Over 5,100 people have been displaced due to the natural calamity during this period.