STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran's sole nuclear power plant up and running after closure

A TV report quoted Mostafa Rajabi Mashahdi, spokesperson for the country's energy ministry, as saying the Bushehr plant returned to production energy after the completion of needed maintenance.

Published: 03rd July 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

A nuclear power plant. (File photo)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's sole nuclear power plant is back online following an emergency shutdown two weeks ago, state TV reported Saturday.

The report quoted Mostafa Rajabi Mashahdi, spokesperson for the country's energy ministry, as saying the Bushehr plant returned to production energy after the completion of needed maintenance.

Mashahdi did not elaborate but last week, Iran's nuclear department said engineers were working to repair the plant's broken generator.

Authorities earlier this year had warned of Bushehr's possible closure because of American sanctions barring Iran from procuring equipment for repairs.

Bushehr is fuelled by uranium produced in Russia, not Iran, and is monitored by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA acknowledged being aware of reports about the plant, but declined to comment.

Construction on Bushehr, on the coast of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf, began under Iran's shah in the mid-1970s.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the plant was repeatedly targeted in the Iran-Iraq war.

Russia later completed construction of the facility.

The 1,000-megwatt plant feeds the grid with enough energy for a tiny part of Iran's nationwide 64,000-megawatt consumption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iran nuclear power plant
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp