Eight people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press

FORT WORTH: Eight people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting near a Fort Worth car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used, police said.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.

Police said that an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.