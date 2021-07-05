STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesia seeks more oxygen for COVID-19 sick amid shortage

This statement comes after Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikit said the government guaranteed oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients on June 26.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers wheel oxygen tanks at Dr. Sardjito Central Hospital in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Medical workers wheel oxygen tanks at Dr. Sardjito Central Hospital in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases, the nation's pandemic response leader said Monday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply.

"Due to an increase of three to four times the amount (of oxygen) needed, the distribution has been hampered," said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating maritime affairs and investment minister.

The government is asking oxygen producers to dedicate their full supply to medical needs and will import it if needed, Pandjaitan said at the virtual news conference.

This statement comes after Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikit said the government guaranteed oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients on June 26.

At least 63 COVID-19 patients died during treatment at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city since Saturday -- 33 of them during the outage of its central liquid oxygen supply even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders during that period, hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan said.

"Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths," Hermawan said.

The hospital's central oxygen supply was operational again at 4:45 am.

Sunday, after 15 tons of liquid oxygen were delivered.

Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.

ALSO WATCH:

Yogyakarta Gov. Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X said the hospitals needed more oxygen than they needed before because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the province.

"We need more oxygen supply. But it does not mean there is no supply at all," he said.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country, has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The Health Ministry recorded 27,233 new cases with 555 deaths from the virus on Sunday.

The country has recorded more than 2,284,000 cases, including 60,582 deaths.

Pandjaitan said the incubation period means the number of people infected will continuously increase through mid-July.

"It can increase again in the future if we cannot be disciplined," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in India
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp