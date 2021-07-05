STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US: Independence Day celebrations go wrong after two killed, three wounded in shooting in Cincinnati

The ages of the people who were shot were not immediately available. Police did not immediately have information on a suspect.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

CINCINNATI: Two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati on the Fourth of July, police said.

Gunfire broke out Sunday night in the area of Smale Park, Lt. Col. Lisa Davis told reporters at a news conference.

One person died at the scene, and another died at a local hospital.

The three other people who were shot were taken to hospitals.

Two have minor injuries and the third is in critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened amid fireworks in the busy park.

Amber Gray told WXIX-TV she was at the park with her son when the gunfire erupted.

"We heard screaming. We heard more shots, and we saw everyone running and screaming," she said, adding that she grabbed her son and ran to her car to get away.

Davis said about 400 to 500 teenagers were at the park at the time of the shooting.

The ages of the people who were shot were not immediately available.

Police did not immediately have information on a suspect.

It was too early to know whether the shooting was random or targeted, Davis said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cincinnati shooting US independence day US July 4 celebrations US gun violence US shooting
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp