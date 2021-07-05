STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uyghur Muslims in Canada launch two-week long walking protest against China

The Walking Protest, Freedom March initiated from Toronto to Ottawa on July the 4th, 2021, Independence Day of the United States.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Uighur, Uyghur Muslims

A supporter of China's Muslim Uighur minority shows a picture of her relative jailed in China. (File Photo| AFP)

By ANI

TORONTO: A 15-day walking protest has been launched against China's massive human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims by the East Turkistan Association of Canada.

Organisers said that the aim of this walking protest is to raise awareness about the ongoing Uyghur genocide happening in East Turkistan (Xinjiang in China).

Along with raising awareness for the Uyghur oppression occurring in East Turkistan, the organizers aimed to "Honour the victims of the July 5th Urumqi massacre by the Chinese government, and pressure the Justin Trudeau government to take action following the passing of the motion to recognise the Uyghur oppression as genocide back in February."

This is the 12th year anniversary of the July 5, 2009 violence in Urumqi, Xinjiang wherein thousands of Uyghur protesters were killed, disappeared or injured, as the Chinese government cracked down on peaceful protests.

Reports from non-governmental organisations based on interviews with eyewitnesses indicated that security forces deliberately used live ammunition during the protest.

Bilal Malik, member of the East Turkistan Association of Canada said, "For this Freedom March, I want to ask the Canadian government, firstly, the Canadian government to officially recognize Uyghur issue as genocide and secondly, call for the boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games due to the ethical implications of China hosting the event while committing genocide".

The protesters were carrying banners saying "Freedom for East Turkistan" and "China Stop the Uyghur Genocide".

The East Turkistan Association of Canada is a grassroots organization operating in major Canadian cities all over Canada to raise awareness for Uyghur oppression and to call people to action in standing with Human rights.

