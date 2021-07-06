STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid deteriorating Afghanistan security situation, India likely to bring back nationals

India has its embassy in Kabul along with the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar where it has over 500 staff deployed.

An Afghan labourer pushes a wheelbarrow into the Indian embassy in Kabul.

An Afghan labourer pushes a wheelbarrow into the Indian embassy in Kabul. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan with the Taliban capturing new territories, India is likely to bring back its nationals and officials from the war-torn country.

India, which has had a big presence in Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban in 2001 following the US invasion, has been helping the successive governments there including the members of the northern alliance who have been friends with India for a long time.

"With the Afghan security situation deteriorating, plans have been discussed for bringing back our citizens and officials present in different parts of that country and multiple agencies are in discussion for this purpose," sources in the government told ANI.

India has its embassy in Kabul along with the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar where it has over 500 staff deployed.

Two consulates in Herat and Jalalabad had ceased operations earlier there.

The process is under discussion and it is not clear whether the entire workforce would return or some essential staff would be staying back in Afghanistan. Indian military officials have also been assisting in training the Afghan National Army personnel both in Afghanistan and India as well, the sources said.

In view of the US decision to withdraw the entire force from Afghanistan, the Taliban troops have been capturing newer districts and areas at a lightning speed and the Afghan government forces are also fleeing from a number of places there.

In Kandahar, the Taliban have captured important bridges and roads connecting the city with other parts and the Afghan officials are also taking steps to ensure their own security, reports from Afghanistan suggested.

India has worked immensely for the redevelopment of Afghanistan and helped it to construct Parliament building along with several roads connecting important cities of the war-torn country.

A large number of Afghan people have been receiving training in different skills as India has spent billions of dollars for capability enhancement of Afghan personnel.

