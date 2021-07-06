Belarus opposition figure Babaryko jailed for 14 years: Supporters
"Viktor Babaryko was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security colony," his supporters said, using the 57-year-old's Twitter account.
One of Belarus's leading opposition figures, Viktor Babaryko, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail at the end of a trial on fraud charges, his supporters said on Tuesday.
